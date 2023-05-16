JOHOR BARU, May 16 — Police arrested a 21-year-old woman here today for her alleged role in two abuse cases involving babies at a childcare centre here recently.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said a police team from the Iskandar Puteri district police headquarters detained and arrested the suspect at around 2am at a house in Bandar Selesa Jaya, Skudai here.

He said the arrest came after video footage of the alleged crime was shared on social media.

“The two videos, which were 48 seconds and 39 seconds in length respectively, showed a woman mistreating the babies.

“Police immediately launched an investigation into the case and managed to identify the suspect involved,” said Kamarul Zaman in a statement here today.

Kamarul Zaman said investigations revealed that the two infant victims, identified as an 11-month-old girl and a nine-month-old boy, were allegedly abused by the suspect at a childcare centre in Mutiara Rini, Iskandar Puteri.

“Police have initiated investigations under Section 31(1)(a) Child Act 2001 where those found guilty can be fined a sum not exceeding RM20,000, or imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years, or both.

“Investigators will also apply for a remand order for the suspect at the Johor Baru Magistrate’s Court today,” he said.

That particular section of the Child Act 2001 deals with neglect, abandoning or exposing a child under a person’s care in a manner likely to cause physical or emotional injury.

Kamarul Zaman said the Johor police contingent views child abuse cases seriously and welcomes any information from the public to assist investigations.