KUCHING, May 16 — Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg tonight urged state-owned power provider Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) to look beyond hydro-electric projects (HEPs) to generate green energy in the state.

He said solar power was one alternative the firm could explore.

“I think we have to find a new method as a source of power where SEB does not have to spend on capital expenditure, but as a sole distributor of power,” he said at the Hari Raya Aidilfitri dinner hosted by SEB here.

He said SEB could work out a formula with the producers of solar power to produce green energy.

“Of course, we have to take into consideration the costs and tariffs that we have to sell the power. We do not want SEB to suffer a loss.

“But I think there must be a certain formula as I realise that there have been a lot of improvements in solar technology on solar,” he said.

Abang Johari said it was possible the cost of producing power from solar could become lower.

He said SEB should also explore the possibility of a solar-hybrid solution, a combination of wind and solar to produce power.

He said Shell used a solar hybrid in one of its oil offshore platforms to produce power and found it to be working well.

He said he has asked the local scientists to think of producing turbine blades that could rotate with a minimal wind strength.

The premier said SEB could also explore the possibility of using gas turbines to produce energy.

He said the state government has signed a commercial agreement with the national oil company, Petronas, on the supply of gas.

He said the gas can be used as a raw source to generate power using a gas turbine.

He said with hydro, solar, solar hybrid and gas turbines, Sarawak will be guaranteed more power at its disposal.

“We can share the power with our neighbours, and that is where SEB’s objective of being the dominant power supplier in Borneo can be achieved,” he said.