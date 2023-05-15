KOTA KINABALU, May 15 — The Sabah government has urged the federal government to expedite the implementation of the remaining Pan Borneo Highway project packages in the state.

The Sabah Chief Minister’s Department in a statement today said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor had discussed the issue during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof at Seri Gaya here today.

“It has been reported that 20 out of the 35 packages under Phase One of the Pan Borneo projects have yet to start,” said the statement.

The statement also mentioned that Hajiji had discussed with Fadillah, who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister, on ways to boost the productivity of cocoa plantations in Sabah.

Also present were Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali; and Plantation and Commodities Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Aminah Aching. — Bernama