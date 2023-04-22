IPOH, April 22 — Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah graced the Perak State Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations at the grounds of Indera Mulia Stadium here today.

The Sultan, Raja Permaisuri Tuanku Zara Salim, accompanied by arrived at 3.10pm and was greeted by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, along with state executive councillors and several dignitaries. Around 20,000 people of various races attended the celebrations.

Saarani in his speech said that the various races reflected the strength and uniqueness of Malayisans, especially in Perak, who are united in building harmony, despite their different cultures, races and religion.

"It should be noted that the close relationships between races is something that existed since pre-Independence and has now slowly been eroded due to premeditated actions that cause hateful sentiments,” he said.

He also invited the people of Perak to unite and rekindle the spirit of togetherness and defend peace and unity and reject divisiveness.

"I invite you all to live up to the extollations of Paduka Seri Tuanku that the multiracial prosperity in the state is defended and to preserve the state and country from strife,” he added. — Bernama