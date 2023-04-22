KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today said he has no harsh words for PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang as Muslims worldwide celebrate Aidilfitri despite being repeatedly accused of being a communist and an Islamophobe.

The former federal lawmaker said Hadi has not once been able to furnish proof to back his accusations and therefore has no credibility, relying instead of lies to draw support from Malaysians.

He added that Hadi also showed poor character in attacking DAP during this festive season.

“Hadi is not a profound fake as it is easy to expose his dependence on lies, falsehoods and fake news for his arguments,” Lim said in a statement.

He said Hadi had repeatedly accused the DAP of spreading Islamophobia after Perikatan Nasional lost the general elections last year.

Lim said that before that, Hadi and the Islamist party had blamed the DAP for pushing the government then led by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for ratifying the Covenant of the Elimination of Racial Discrimination in 2018, which it claimed would undermine Malaysian sovereignty and the powers of the Malay Rulers.

Lim claimed Hadi’s unproven allegations hid the latter’s desire to see Malaysia turn into a kleptocratic, failed and divided state.

The senior DAP member also held up China as a communist country that had good relations with Muslim nations.

He reminded Hadi that China’s president Xi Jinping had been acclaimed for brokering peace between Iran and Saudi Arabia last month, when the two Arab nations agreed to re-establish diplomatic relations, ending seven years of estrangement and jolting the geopolitics of the Middle East.

“What credibility has Hadi left for speaking truthfully and honestly, based on facts and truth and not on lies, falsehoods and fake news?

“Hadi has repeated the allegation that I am a communist, for which he could not furnish any evidence.

“On the auspicious occasion of one of the most important religions in the world, despite all the wrong and false conceptions of DAP and me, I have no harsh words for Hadi, and I wish Hadi and PAS Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri. Maaf Zahir dan batin,” Lim said.