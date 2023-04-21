JOHOR BARU, April 21 ― Seat distribution for Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties for state elections in three PH-led states has been 90 per cent settled, said Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the seat distribution for Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang was 90 per cent completed while for the PAS-held states of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, negotiations were still going on at the state leadership level.

“We give the respective state leadership the liberty to hold negotiations on seat allocation, and in the case of Kedah there have been several rounds of discussions.

“Some states were just starting to negotiate; normally we need two or three rounds of talks to settle seat issues,” he told reporters after making a surprise check at the Larkin Sentral Market here today.

Salahuddin, who is Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, was asked about the latest developments regarding seat distribution between PH and BN for the six state elections, which must be held in the next few months.

Asked about Amanah’s confidence to penetrate Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) strongholds of Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, Salahuddin said nothing was static in politics.

“I think the political situation has become fluid after the 12th general election. PAS and PN may claim these states as their strongholds but nothing is certain. We will do our best,” he said.

He said Amanah would ensure that the party also works hard in the three states controlled by PH so that they could retain their seats.

He rated PH’s chances in Kedah as quite good. ― Bernama