KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah today declined to reveal if his imprisoned client Datuk Seri Najib Razak will seek the Prison Department’s permission to campaign in the 15th general election (GE15) or attempt to be a candidate.

Asked how former Pekan MP Najib might be a candidate in GE15, Shafee declined to say directly.

“I don’t want to touch on this because there are a lot of interesting developments, there’s a lot of interesting arguments, I do not want to make in public, I want to keep it to my chest first, when I execute it then you will know,” he told reporters at a press conference at the court complex here.

But constitutional lawyers previously told Malay Mail that Najib is immediately disqualified from becoming an election candidate following the Federal Court’s upholding of his conviction and 12-year jail term and RM210 million fine, due to Article 48(5) of the Federal Constitution.

Under the Federal Constitution’s Article 48(5), a person is “immediately” disqualified from being nominated, elected or appointed to be a federal lawmaker in either the Dewan Rakyat or Dewan Negara, upon the person’s conviction and sentencing to a minimum one-year prison term or a minimum fine of RM2,000 and when no free pardon has been received.

When asked if Najib will try to apply to the prison authorities to be allowed out from Kajang Prison to go help with election campaigns in GE15, Shafee again refused to say, replying: “That is opening my chest which I just closed it for a while.”

When it was pointed out that the Prison Director-General Datuk Nordin Muhammad said yesterday Najib will not be allowed out of prison to campaign in GE15, Shafee continued to give coy hints.

“I think the D-G was talking about the usual state of affairs in the prison, what we have applied as you know, I don’t do normal or usual things, I do extraordinary things. And with the application of Datuk Seri Najib to attend Parliament, we have invoked Section 31 which was never invoked before, never, not even Datuk Seri Najib, so that is something which I do not want to go beyond,” he said.

When asked to confirm that Najib has yet to apply to the Prisons Department to be allowed to go out to campaign, Shafee merely replied “I can’t say yet.”

When pressed further to confirm if Najib has or has not made such an application yet, Shafee only said: “No, I can’t say. You ask me 10 times, I will say the same thing.”

MORE TO COME