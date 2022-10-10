Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves at reporters as he arrives at Putra Perdana for a special address, in Putrajaya October 10, 2022. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 10 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived at Perdana Putra at about noon today to present his special address scheduled at 3pm where speculations are rife that the Parliament will be dissolved to make way for the 15th general election (GE15).

“At 3 (pm) I will announce,” he said when asked about the content of his special address which has been announced on his social media site.

Asked what is message, Ismail Sabri said: “there is something”.

The vehicle carrying Ismail Sabri Yaakob was seen entering Perdana Putra at about 1.35pm.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri was scheduled to have several programmes such as attending the 76th Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) general assembly at Matrade Exhibition and Convention Centre at 2.30pm. — Bernama