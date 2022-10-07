Berita Harian reported that the King was satisfied that there is no longer a need for the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 which was declared following the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia two years ago. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 — Six Emergency proclamations that prevented elections from being held during the height of the Covid-19 period to prevent contagion have finally ended.

The order was made by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara yesterday, Berita Harian reported today.

The cancellation involved the Emergency Proclamation in Gerik, Perak, which was declared on December 12, 2020 and the proclamation on Batu Sapi in Sabah which was made on November 18, 2020.

The Malay newspaper also reported the cancellation of the proclamation on Bugaya, Sabah which was announced on December 12, 2020.

The cancellation of the proclamations was made through the Federal Government Gazette published by the Attorney General's Chambers.

Berita Harian reported that the King was satisfied that there is no longer a need for the Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 which was declared following the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia two years ago.

The cancellation of all Emergency ordinances is required and promulgated through an ordinance by the King, in accordance with Phase (2B) Article 150 of the Federal Constitution-Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance (No 2) (Repeal) 2022.