File picture of police personnel monitoring a road in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, August 24, 2019. Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said among the roads to be closed during the programme are Jalan Tun Sambathan and slip roads heading into Brickfields. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Several roads in the Little India area of Brickfields will be temporarily closed on Saturday starting 7.30am, in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur Police level National Sports Day programme.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said among the roads to be closed during the programme are Jalan Tun Sambathan and slip roads heading into Brickfields.

Amihizam urged motorists and other road users heading to Brickfields, especially to the Little India area, to plan their trips accordingly or make alternative arrangements.

“We do not want road users to face difficulties or be burdened by the road closure due to the programme,” he said in a statement today.

He also urged motorists and other road users to follow instructions and signage set up by the police to avoid any untoward incidents throughout the programme. — Bernama