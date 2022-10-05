SPNB said Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican was monitoring the project’s progress. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JOHOR BARU, Oct 5 — Federal housing developer Syarikat Perumahan Negara Berhad (SPNB) has assured buyers of the Taman Seri Molek Perdana Apartments in Plentong that the previously abandoned project would be completed next year.

SPNB said in a statement today that it remained committed to meeting the delivery schedule of the project it took over.

“This acquisition effort has been carried out using SPNB's internal provisions to ensure that it will be executed and handed over to the homebuyers promptly.

“For information, the progress status for Blocks A, B and C, which includes 657 units, is expected to receive the Certificate of Completion and Compliance (CCC) in January next year. This is after the electricity and water connection works are completed," it said.

The firm explained that Blocks D and E were 95 per cent complete and expected to receive the CCC in April next year, while construction has been completed and keys have been handed over to the owner for the 160 units in Block F.

According to the statement, the development of the project is also being monitored by Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican through the ministry's “housing war room” of which he was chairman.

“SPNB remains committed to ensuring that the entire project can be completed by April 2023 as scheduled.

“SPNB will ensure that the rights of each homebuyer are guaranteed as stated in the sale and purchase agreement,” it said.

Yesterday, several Taman Seri Molek Perdana Apartments homebuyers held a peaceful gathering and handed over a memorandum via Pasir Gudang MP Hassan Abdul Karim to SPNB representatives at Menara Tabung Haji here.

The homebuyers demanded that SPNB immediately complete and hand over the project, failing which legal action will be taken against those responsible.

Construction work on the Taman Seri Molek Perdana Apartments project, which was managed by SPNB, began in 2010 and was supposed to be completed in May 2013. The apartment project, which was supposed to have six blocks totalling 972 units, on 8.5 hectares of land were sold for between RM50,000 and RM250,000 each.

The homebuyers have been regularly highlighting their case since 2017, urging SPNB and the developer to complete the apartments.

It is understood that the project has changed developers over three times, starting with SPNB, before being sold to a private developer Cosmic Master Development Sdn Bhd in 2015 and at present to a subcontractor company, Hong Xin Construction Sdn Bhd.