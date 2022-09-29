The RMAF in a statement today informed that it would be carrying out low-flying tactical flights around the districts of Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kuala Penyu and the Federal Territory of Labuan during the period. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) will be carrying out a tactical operation exercise beginning tomorrow until Oct 8 to test and ensure the crew’s level of preparedness in defending the country’s airspace.

The RMAF in a statement today informed that it would be carrying out low-flying tactical flights around the districts of Tawau, Lahad Datu, Kuala Penyu and the Federal Territory of Labuan during the period.

“The public is advised not to be alarmed if they see low-flying RMAF aircraft in some of the specified areas,” read the statement. — Bernama