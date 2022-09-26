KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s personal AmIslamic bank account had received more than RM90 million via just two transactions in 2012, an officer from the bank told the High Court today.

Testifying as the 37th prosecution witness in Najib’s trial over the misappropriation of RM2.28 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds, AmIslamic bank’s Jalan Raja Chulan branch manager R. Uma Devi confirmed these two transactions based on bank documents.

Based on the bank statement dated November 14, 2012 for Najib’s AmIslamic account ending 969-4, Uma Devi confirmed that a sum of RM15,149,963.64 was recorded as being transferred into his account on October 31, 2012.

Based on the bank statement dated December 14, 2012 for the same account for Najib, Uma Devi confirmed that a sum of RM75,749,963.64 entered the account on November 20, 2012.

When these two transactions of more than RM15 million and more than RM75 million are tallied up, it would come up to a total of RM90,899,927.28 or more than RM90 million.

The prosecution had previously said that money from 1MDB was misappropriated in four separate phases and that this had resulted in over RM2.28 billion being sent to Najib’s accounts.

The four phases are allegedly related to the four abuse of power charges that Najib is facing under an anti-corruption law in this 1MDB trial.

On the first day of trial, the prosecution had said it would show that 1MDB funds had been transferred in multiple transactions to Najib’s accounts, namely US$20 million equivalent to RM60,629,839.43 or over RM60 million from the first phase, US$30 million equivalent to RM90,899,927.28 or over RM90 million (second phase), US$681 million equivalent to RM2,081,476,926 or over RM2 billion (third phase), and transactions in British pound that were equivalent to RM4,093,500 and RM45,837,485.70 or a combined total of RM49,930,985.70 million or over RM49 million (fourth phase).

The total of 1MDB funds that the prosecution had said it would prove had entered Najib’s accounts from all four phases would come up to a total of RM2,282,937,678.41 or over RM2.28 billion.

Apart from the four corruption charges over alleged power abuse, Najib is also facing 21 money laundering charges as part of the 1MDB trial.

Najib’s trial before High Court judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah resumes this afternoon.