KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) expects continuous rain in several areas in Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the affected areas in Sarawak are Mukah, Bintulu, Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) and Limbang.

Meanwhile, the affected west coast areas in Sabah are Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud; interior areas Sipitang, Kuala Penyu and Beaufort; Kudat; and Labuan.

First Category strong winds and rough seas are also expected to occur in the waters off Sabah’s west and east coasts, as well as Labuan starting from today to Friday, with wind speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour and waves of up to 3.5 metres.

MetMalaysia also said that thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur in the northern states of Peninsula Malaysia, including Kelantan and Terengganu, from Sept 28-30 as a result of Typhoon Noru, which has made landfall in the northern Philippines and is expected to move west towards Vietnam.

Following this, westerly winds are expected to increase in the country’s regional areas based on the MetMalaysia Weather Research and Forecasting Model (MET-WRF) analysis; European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) and Global Forecast System (GFS).

The public is advised to always check the website www.met.gov.my and social media as well as download the myCuaca application for the latest and verified information. — Bernama