Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican (2nd right) attends the Northern Region leg of the ‘Jom Beli Rumah’ Carnival in Kepala Batas September 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KEPALA BATAS, Sept 25 — Visitors to the three-day Northern Region leg of the ‘Jom Beli Rumah’ Carnival (KJBR) that kicked off on Friday have so far registered their interest in 391 residential units worth RM82.5 million.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said of the total, 308 units are affordable homes below RM300,000 worth RM47.7 million.

Another 83 units are properties worth more than RM300,000 with a property value of RM34.8 million, he said.

“The Northern Region KJBR being held at the Dataran Dewan Millenium here has surpassed its targets and within the first two days itself, registered interest worth RM82.5 million was recorded. I believe this amount will increase today (final day).

“Even if there is no increase today, there will be in the future as visitors have been furnished with detailed information for them to discuss with family members and decide.

“This will help boost the property value in addition to giving the people the opportunity to own homes,” he told reporters after officiating the 2022 Penang-level National Youth Day celebrations held as part of the Northern Region KJBR here today.

Reezal Merican, who is also Kepala Batas MP, said housing developers from Perak recorded the highest number of registered interests followed by Penang and Kedah.

He said the number of visitors also exceeded the initial target of 15,000 people, adding that relevant state agencies, as well as financial institutions, were represented in the carnival. — Bernama