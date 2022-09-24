Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the proposal to limit the tenure of the chief minister position to 10 years will be brought to the next State Assembly sitting for tabling. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 24 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the proposal to limit the tenure of the chief minister position to 10 years will be brought to the next State Assembly sitting for tabling and to consequently amend the state Constitution.

"I have brought this up to the Cabinet and it was decided. If both the ruling government’s and the opposition’s elected representatives agree, we can table in the coming sitting,” he said.

"This is a matter that involves a constitutional and legal change, so it has to go through the State Assembly," he said.

Before this, the state had no limit on the term of the chief minister. But in 1994, BN had mooted a rotation system for the post to alternate among the Muslim, non-Muslim bumiputra and Chinese parties every two years.

The system was scrapped in 2004 and the chief minister then, Tan Sri Musa Aman held the post for 15 years, becoming the longest serving chief minister of Sabah.

Hajiji said this was one of the initiatives of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Barisan Nasional government coalition.

He was speaking during his statewide roadshow of the coalition, at the Telupid town square today.

This is the fourth stopover after Keningau, Kudat and Lahad Datu.

Hajiji, who is GRS chairman as well as PPBM state chief said that the coalition consists of members from many races and religions and is a platform to unify the people and the leaders’ aspirations.

He said the coalition wanted to work with all the political parties in the state to continue to fight for Sabah’s rights as a united front.

"We have to learn from the past. In politics, we have learned what can happen when we are divided. So it's time for all of us to come together as one alliance,” he said.

Hajiji also called for the coalition to activate its machinery to face the coming15th general election (GE15) which is the first general election for the new alliance which was formed during the 2020 state polls to topple the then Warisan Plus government.

He said that its members needed to go down to the ground to familiarise the people with GRS and its mission and struggles.