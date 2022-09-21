Flood evacuees rest at one of the flood evacuation centres in Alor Setar in this file picture taken on October 10, 2018. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 21 — Public premises and boarding schools with complete and comfortable facilities will be the primary choice to be used as flood evacuation centres (PPS) effective October 1.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said the matter was decided at the Cabinet meeting today to ensure that the evacuation operations are carried out by taking into account the comfort and welfare of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) as a whole.

“To ensure smooth operations on the ground, the National Security Council Directive No. 20 has stipulated that District Officers as chairmen of the District Disaster Management Committees have the authority to identify and declare any public premises and schools, especially boarding schools, to be used as PPS,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zuki said various government agencies, through the Disaster Management Committee at all levels, are always working closely to increase preparedness in facing any disaster.

This is to ensure that the affected Malaysian families get comfortable accommodation, safe protection and guaranteed welfare while in PPS, he said. — Bernama