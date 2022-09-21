Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who is also the Pulai MP and Simpang Jeram assemblyman, replaces the state coalition’s previous chief Aminolhuda Hassan. ― Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Sept 21 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) has today named Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub as the new Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) chief.

Salahuddin, who is also the Pulai MP and Simpang Jeram assemblyman, replaces the state coalition’s previous chief Aminolhuda Hassan. Both are also senior Amanah leaders.

His appointment is effective today.

In a joint statement, Johor PH said that the decision to appoint Salahuddin was made during a recent meeting.

“The appointment was made in an effort to streamline the state PH leadership structure, especially after PKR had recently held its party elections and annual congress,” read the statement issued here tonight.

The statement was signed by Salahuddin, as Johor PH’s new chief, Johor Amanah chief Aminolhuda Hassan, Johor PKR chief Rafizi Ramli and Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong.

Johor PH said Salahuddin will be assisted by three deputy chiefs, who are Aminolhuda, PKR’s former state chief and Ledang MP Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh and Liew.

Liew is currently also the Johor Opposition leader.

The statement also named several other new appointments where the new Johor PH secretary is Faizul Salleh from Amanah, its treasurer is S. Gopalakrishnan (PKR) and Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali (DAP) will helm the post of information head.

Johor PH added that the coalition’s state election machinery is prepared for the possibility that a general election will be held at any time.

“However, Johor PH is of the view that the agenda of assisting the people should be made a priority by the government as well as political parties.

“This is especially so when we are faced with a bleak economic situation,” read the statement.