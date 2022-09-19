PBK president Voon Lee Shan (right) and PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh exchange the MoU documents after the signing ceremony. — Picture courtesy of Priscilla Lau

KUCHING, Sept 19 — Sarawak’s two main locally-based Opposition parties today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will see them working together for the 15th general election (GE15).

Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) said they had agreed to work together after hearing voters’ concerns that multi-cornered fights would lead to a split vote.

When contacted for his comment, PBK president Voon Lee Shan said the party will not work with Malaya-based entities, such PKR and DAP.

“It is out of question for us to work with them because they are not local Sarawakian parties,” he said.

He said a win for PKR and DAP will deprive Sarawakians of their voice in Parliament.

“If DAP or PKR wins a parliamentary seat in GE15, it means Sarawak will lose one voice in Parliament,” he said, adding that it is of utmost importance that Sarawak’s voice is heard in Parliament.

PBK secretary-general Priscilla Lau, in a statement after the signing of the MoU, said as PSB and PBK are locally-based parties, they will be able to bring local issues to the federal arena and strenuously push their agendas through without fear and favour.

She said the two parties have no affiliation or connection with peninsula-based parties in Sarawak.

“As GE15 is round the corner, we urge Sarawakians to stand with us and vote us into the federal government,” Lau appealed.

She said a resounding win for PSB and PBK will be the start of Sarawak’s restoration of Sarawak.

PSB president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh and Voon signed the MoU on behalf of their respective parties, as witnessed by other party leaders.