KAJANG, May 3 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim performed Friday prayers with the people at the Kampung Sungai Merab Mosque here today.

Anwar, who arrived at the mosque at 1.30pm, was greeted by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar and the mosque management as well as the congregation.

Anwar and about 1,000 other congregants then listened to a sermon titled “Takwa dan Pekerjaan” delivered by the mosque’s Imam 1, Wan Mohd Firdaus Wan Hassan.

The sermon, among others, urged Muslims to always strengthen their faith in Allah in carrying out worldly matters and to always be far-sighted in work, including maintaining trust and integrity.

The sermon also reminded the congregation to stay away from acts of immorality and evil that can cause damage and destruction to oneself, family and society. — Bernama

