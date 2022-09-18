MIC president Tan Seri S.A . Vigneswaran speaks during the launch of the National MIC Brigade at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil September 18, 2022. Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Indian youths in this country have the right to a better future, says MIC president, Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

The Barisan Nasional vice-chairman said MIC’s wish and efforts were at building a society that is peaceful and free from unhealthy activities.

“The youths of today are our only hope for a better tomorrow. Our younger generation needs to be guided in the right direction.

“They need to be educated, they need to be supported, so that they will build a better future for our country,” he said in his opening speech at the relaunching of the National MIC Brigade and in conjunction with the Crime-Prevention Exhibition, here, today.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, its deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

Vigneswaran said in planning and determining the strategic development direction for Indian youths in the country, the government and relevant parties should be investing more in the future of these youths.

He said for a start, the Action Plan for the Indian Community was now at the last stage for implementation.

“We should be aware that this plan is one of the clear successes of the country’s development policy for the Indian community,” he added.

Vigneswaran said the National MIC Brigade was first launched on March 30, 2003 for problematic youths to be ‘reborn’ as useful individuals for their family, society and country.

He said he and his team had together shouldered the responsibilities and were confident of building a generation of young individuals of quality, hence they had to undergo a strong and meticulous preparation process.

“This brigade is the best platform for the young, especially those from the B40 group to chart a better future for themselves.

“The result is that thousands of Indian youths have not only been guided and empowered in community activities and in building good personality and character, but also the MIC’s strength as the sole political party that is championing and protecting twas he rights and interests of the country’s Indian community.

“With the dimension of problems faced by the Indian community at that time, the National MIC Brigade was the appropriate channel for the MIC Youth wing to get close to and serve the youths across the country, and to reduce their tendency to get involved in criminal activities,” he added. — Bernama