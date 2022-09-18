Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Industries Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh speaks to the media after the pre-launch of the Agro-Food Floriculture Park in conjunction with MAHA 2022 in Putrajaya, July 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

BACHOK, Sept 18 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries (Mafi) through its agencies has spent some RM18 million to implement the Keluarga Malaysia Cheap Sale Programme (PJMKM) in three states so far.

Its Deputy Minister II, Datuk Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh said the three states were Sabah, Melaka and Kelantan.

“A total of 146 state constituencies in the three states have implemented PJMKM.

“Mafi together with its agencies especially the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) is committed to helping ease the burden of the people through the organisation of the PJMKM,” he told reporters after launching the Kelantan-Level PJMKM at the Tawang State Constituency Service Centre, here today.

Also present were Tawang assemblyman Datuk Hassan Mahmod, Mafi Business Development and Investment Division Chief Assistant Secretary Zulfahmi Othman and LKIM Kelantan director Khuzaimah Hussain.

Meanwhile, Nik Muhammad Zawawi said all 45 state constituencies in Kelantan have implemented PJMKM with a sales turnover of RM3 million involving 7,266 customers.

“Among the goods sold are chicken, fish and seafood, chicken eggs, sugar, cooking oil, wheat flour, rice and vegetables with a discount of up to 20 per cent from the market price,” he said. — Bernama