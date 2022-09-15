PUTRAJAYA, Sept 15 — The Health Ministry (MOH) will hold more engagement sessions with stakeholders at the state level for the development of the Health White Paper, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said the engagement sessions, led by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, had been held in Sabah and Sarawak and will be expanded to other states before the Health White Paper is tabled in Parliament in November.

Speaking to reporters after attending the ministry-level National Day and Malaysia Day 2022 celebrations here today, Dr Noor Azmi said that based on the previous engagement sessions, there were various suggestions and remarks received from stakeholders to improve the MOH’s services from multiple aspects.

“The ministry wants the Health White Paper to reflect the views of the people. It has been thought of for 30 years and still has not come true. So now, we intend to carry out major reforms in the country’s health system,” he said.

He also said that the Covid-19 pandemic had opened the eyes of the ministry to seriously develop the Health White Paper so that the country’s health services would be more sustainable in the future.

The Health White Paper Advisory Council was established on August 10 and is co-chaired by former health minister Tan Sri Dr S. Subramaniam and Axiata Group Bhd chairman Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan.

The council had its first meeting on August 30 and has outlined the challenges and constraints faced by the healthcare system in preparation for developing the White Paper.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the development of the Health White Paper comes at the right time to make the country’s health system more resilient in facing future challenges.

In another development, Dr Noor Azmi urged the public to refrain from making speculations that the MOH gave “special treatment” to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is receiving treatment at Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

“We will give the best health treatment to all Malaysians because that is the responsibility of the ministry. There is no favouritism in terms of race, religion and rank,” he said.

On Tuesday, Khairy said Najib was in stable condition and would remain at the hospital for treatment. — Bernama