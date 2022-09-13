The police is asking the public for assistance to locate a 14-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her house in Tambun here on August 19. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Sept 13 — The police is asking the public for assistance to locate a 14-year-old girl who went missing after leaving her house in Tambun here on August 19.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the teen is known as Nur Hidayah Mat Nurddin, with her last known address at Lot 475 Kampung Tersusun Batu 5, Lorong Delima 3/2 Tambun.

“We received a report from her mother three days after her daughter disappeared, stating that her daughter did not return home after going out to buy a drink that day.

“The missing girl is around 160 centimetres tall and has fair skin and weighs around 45 kilogrammes. She is of average build and does not wear spectacles,” he said in a statement today.

He said those with information about the missing teen could come forward to provide their statements to assist investigations.

Information can be channelled to the investigating officer, Sgt Mohd Haizal Umar at 011-21001076 or the Ipoh district police headquarters operations centre at 05-2451500. — Bernama