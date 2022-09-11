Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a press conference after the launching of the Malaysian Conference of Psychological Medicine (PCPM) 2022 and Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG) on Management of Dementia and Management of Schizophrenia in Kuala Lumpur September 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Rembau Member of Parliament Khairy Jamaluddin said he will have discussions behind closed doors with Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan on who will be contesting his seat in the 15th General Election.

Mohamad yesterday had said that he was indeed was vying for a parliamentary constituency in GE15 but had yet to decide on which seat he would be contesting.

He said that as Umno deputy president it was up to him as to which seat he would contest and that people saying he was going for the Rembau was up to them and “was not his concern”.

Mohamad, who is more popularly known as Tok Mat, had added that the party’s priority at the moment was to strengthen and prepare the machinery in all divisions first before deciding on the issue of seat distribution and candidates.

Khairy had earlier been reported as saying that he was asked to vacate the seat by Mohamad who wanted to run in his place.

“I have already said what I have to say. I’m not going to have this conversation in public anymore,” Khairy said.

He said this on the sidelines of the Malaysian Conference of Psychological Medicine (MCPM) 2022 and Clinical Practice Guidelines (PG) on Management of Dementia (Third Edition) and Management of Schizophrenia (Second Edition) launch at a hotel here today.

He added that what he had spoken earlier was truthful but felt that the matter was best settled behind closed doors. — Bernama