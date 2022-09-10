Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi addresses reporters during a press conference in Sunway Pyramid August 18, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUCHING, Sept 10 — Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said today he hoped that the enforcement of the Registration of Businesses Act 1956 would be extended to Sabah and Sarawak soon.

He said business registration in Sabah and Sarawak is currently under the state’s jurisdiction.

“The matter is being reviewed by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) in an effort to improve the service,” he told reporters at the state-level Young Entrepreneurs Programme 2022 which was organised by SSM.

Nanta explained that businesses registered under the act and SSM could enjoy various benefits including financial assistance.

About 600 participants attended the programme aimed at providing exposure to business management and entrepreneurship. — Bernama