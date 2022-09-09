In an official letter to his British counterpart, Liz Truss, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Il will always be remembered for her selfless devotion to her service. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob sent the country’s condolences to the United Kingdom over the death of Queen Elizabeth II last night.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Il will always be remembered for her selfless devotion to her service,” he wrote in an official letter to his British counterpart, Liz Truss.

“She will be respected dearly for her unwavering commitment to the Commonwealth and her contribution in efforts to strengthen bilateral ties between the United Kingdom and Malaysia

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved people of the United Kingdom,” he added.

Yesterday, Buckingham Place announced Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch had died at the age of 96.

The queen had mobility and health issues for the past 12 months, and had to cancel many engagements on doctor’s advice.

Her final public appearance was during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June marking the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

A statement on Thursday lunchtime had said the queen was under “medical supervision” at Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.