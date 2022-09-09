Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Tributes from Malaysians have already started pouring in for Queen Elizabeth II who died earlier today, according to British High Commissioner to Malaysia Charles Hay.

"My colleagues and I are already receiving many condolence messages and tributes from our friends in Malaysia. We are very grateful to the outpouring of affection and respect for her in Malaysia,” he said in a statement this afternoon.

He also said a digital condolence book is now available for those who wish to pay their tributes and respects to the late queen.

Malaysians who wish to pen messages in a physical condolence book can do so next week from September 12 to 15 at the British High Commission's office at Menara Binjai 2 on Jalan Binjai here.

Hay added that the flags at the British High Commission here will be at half-mast until Queen Elizabeth's funeral is held, roughly 10 days away.

He said the late British queen will be remembered for devotion to duty and her life of service to Britain and the Commonwealth realms.

Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch for seven decades.

Buckingham Palace announced her death at Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland early this morning in Malaysian time.

Her last public appearance was in June at the Platinum Jubilee, celebrating her 70th year on the throne.