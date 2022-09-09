The body of Nurish Qhalisya Suhailizam is placed in a vehicle at Tanjung Balau beach, Bandar Penawar in Kota Tinggi, September 9, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Kelab Media Johor

KOTA TINGGI, Sept 9 — Authorities have found the body of the teenage girl who drowned while bathing with her friends at Tanjung Balau beach, Bandar Penawar near here today.

The search and rescue (SAR) team found the body of 13-year-old Nurish Qhalisya Suhailizam at 2.37pm.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Hussin Zamora said the victim was found about 50m from where she was reported to have drowned.

“The body was found stuck in some rock crevice in the area. For information, the location of this incident has a rocky area.

“The victim has been identified by family members and has now been sent to the Kota Tinggi Hospital (HKT) for a post-mortem while the SAR operation has stopped,” said Hussin when contacted by the media.

In the incident, Nurish Qhalisya drowned while her two brothers, Mohd Asyraf Syazwan Mohd Fairuz, 7, and Nur Azrin Syazwani, 13, were reported to be critical and are now under observation at HKT’s Intensive Care Unit.

Three others, Siti Alesya Qistina Mustafa, Siti Nur Alysya Abdullah and Nur Zurin Hafeeza Mohd Azhari, who are all aged 13, were reported to be safe.

Hussin said preliminary investigations found that the victim and the other five went to the beach for recreational purposes.

He said those involved in the tragedy had the permission from their family members.

“At the time of the incident, the weather was cloudy and the water was calm, but it was believed to be receding,” he said.

Hussin also advised visitors to the area, especially the beach, to be aware of the situation and take safety precautions.