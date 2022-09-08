Through a post on Facebook, the prime minister hoped that the Onam festival will bring prosperity and happiness to everyone in the Malayalee community in the country. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today extended Onam greetings to the Malayalee community in the country.

Through a post on Facebook, he hoped that the Onam festival will bring prosperity and happiness to everyone in the Malayalee community in the country.

“May the harmony and wellbeing of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) continue to remain strong with the diversity of festivals celebrated in this country,” he said.

Onam, a harvest festival of the Malayalee community, is celebrated during the first month of the Malayalam calendar called Chingam, which corresponds to August-September.

This traditional festival is celebrated by the people of Kerala, in the southern part of India, to welcome a legendary emperor (Bali Chakravarthi or Mahabali) who is believed to bring about a bountiful harvest. — Bernama