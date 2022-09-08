Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob officiates the opening of the 2022 Malaysian International Halal Showcase at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that any negotiation involving Umno will only be considered valid when they are decided by the party leadership.

The Umno vice-president said any negotiations should be carried out in accordance with the party policy.

“The party must decide who are eligible to represent the party to negotiate and so on. If you go as an individual, you cannot be considered as representing the party.

“Whatever negotiations to be carried out, they must be done officially and decided by Umno ...negotiations made at informal meetings will not be regarded a decision for Umno,” he said after opening the 2022 Malaysian International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) today.

Ismail Sabri said this when asked about a claim by a PAS leader of a secret talk between the party and Umno to ensure straight fights with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the 15th general election (GE15).

PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin was reported to have said that the party was trying to make Umno realise that the real enemy it is facing in GE15 is PH, and not Bersatu.

On PAS’s proposal to hold negotiations over the 27 critical parliamentary seats in GE15, Ismail Sabri said the proposal could be brought to the Umno Supreme Council meeting to be discussed.

PAS, at its general assembly in Kedah recently, expressed the hope to negotiate with Barisan Nasional (BN) on the 27 critical parliamentary seats. — Bernama