KULAI, Sept 6 — Barisan Nasional (BN) needs the mandate of the people of Johor in the 15th General Election (GE15) to ensure the compatibility between the state and federal governments, said Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

He said the parallel cooperation between the state and federal governments is crucial to ensure continuous efforts in advancing and accelerating the development of the state.

“I am thinking about the agenda to advance Johor. However, to advance Johor it is not enough to have local authorities’ presidents, state government councillors, district officers, and state assemblymen alone because we also need a stable federal government.

“What happened in 2018 (during the administration of the Pakatan Harapan government), the projects agreed by BN were cancelled, so let’s not let this happen again; that’s why the people need to give (BN) a mandate,” said the Machap assemblyman when speaking at the Kulai Parliamentary get-together today.

For Johor, GE15 is expected to only involve a tussle for 26 parliamentary seats. The Johor State Election in March saw BN win 40 of the 56 state seats.

Earlier, Onn Hafiz said Kulai has great potential to be developed and is a strategic investment destination.

“For Johor, including Kulai, it is fairly easy to attract investment, when the (investment) value is high it means there will be an economic impact, in terms of job opportunities, higher wages and income will all bring benefits to us,” he said.

At the event, Onn Hafiz announced an allocation of RM1 million to upgrade the drainage system in Kampung Jaya Sepakat, here, to address flood problems in the area. — Bernama