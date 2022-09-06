Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said, however, no evidence was found to help in the investigation of the case. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Sept 6 — Bukit Aman’s forensic team today conducted an inspection at the home of former TV3 newscaster, Zalina Shaharah Azman who had been reported missing since last year.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said, however, no evidence was found to help in the investigation of the case.

“The investigation was carried out at approximately 10 am today to help find new evidence,” he said in a short statement today.

Police received a report from Zalina’s son Mikhael Norman, 33, on November 29 last year on the disappearance of Zalina, 58. Her son had been trying to contact her since November 24 to inform her that the complainant’s grandfather had been admitted to hospital but Zalina could not be contacted.

Police believe Zalina is still in the country as there has been no outbound movement involving her that the authorities have detected. — Bernama