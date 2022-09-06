Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (second, left) with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah (second, right) received a courtesy call from Singapore’s Deputy Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and his wife, Loo Tze Lui at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur September 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today granted an audience to Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong and his wife Loo Tze Lui at Istana Negara, here.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was in attendance.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Seri Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the meeting with Wong, who is currently on a three-day working visit to Malaysia, lasted 30 minutes starting at 12 noon.

Ahmad Fadil said in the meeting the two leaders touched on the special and long-standing close bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore.

“His Majesty expressed the view that as neighbouring countries with deep historical and people-to-people ties, Malaysia and Singapore need to continue to work closely in various fields and levels, especially in the recovery phase post-Covid-19,” he said in a statement. — Bernama