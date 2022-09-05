The Sabah chief minister said GRS was ready to accept local parties because nothing good would come from political conflicts and could even hamper the development of the state. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

LAHAD DATU, Sept 5 — Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) welcomes local parties to join the coalition and work together to develop the state, said its chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

The Sabah chief minister said GRS was ready to accept local parties because nothing good would come from political conflicts and could even hamper the development of the state.

As such, he said local political parties cannot only think about the interests of their respective parties because politics requires coalition and cooperation to achieve success.

“Learn from the experience of how we were treated and lost so many things. I’m confident that GRS will ensure that no race is left behind because all Sabahans are the same. Let’s develop Sabah together.

“I did not think that I would become the chief minister. (But) when the election was called, GRS cooperated with Barisan Nasional (BN)... and because we were united, we won,” he said in his speech when launching the GRS roadshow programme in Lahad Datu here today.

Hajiji also hoped that the leaders of Umno and BN want to continue their cooperation with GRS for the benefit of the state and its people.

GRS is comprised of Bersatu Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) and United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), which collaborates with BN to govern Sabah.

Meanwhile, the chief minister hoped that voters in Lahad Datu would support the existing government for a better future.

“Under my administration, Lahad Datu is one of the districts that were given priority to be turned into a developed district on the east coast of Sabah. It has a huge potential, and various programmes have been planned for this district,” he said.

On security matters, Hajiji said he has always emphasised the need to enhance security on the east coast of Sabah and even asked the federal government to upgrade security assets in the area.

“We must pay careful attention to this security issue. This is crucial because we want the people to feel safe, and we want no interference with government planning, especially involving development for the people on the east coast of Sabah,” he said. — Bernama