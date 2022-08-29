Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that the state will continue to be open minded and give opportunities to all types of investments coming in that can help the state’s economy and provide jobs. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor today praised the Chinese community in the state for playing a key role in the development of Sabah.

Lauding their business acumen, Hajiji thanked them for their contribution in being a key component in Sabah’s economic development and urged them to continue to support the government in their effort to bring development to Sabah.

“In economic development, the state gives opportunities to all people including the Chinese community. It cannot be denied that it plays a big role in the economic development of Sabah.

“Known for their business skills, their roles in building the economy is significant,” he said after attending the Tanglung festival in Lido square here last night.

Hajiji said that the state will continue to be open minded and give opportunities to all types of investments coming in that can help the state’s economy and provide jobs.

He went on to say that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah government will always protect the welfare and interests of all Sabahans including the Chinese community.

“We also want the Chinese community to continue supporting the government of the day as we are trying our best to bring about development for the state and its people,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the state government has always been supportive of the people in Sabah who are of various faiths and races to hold their respective cultural celebrations.

He said this freedom has enabled Sabah to stand out compared to others as well as to become a harmonious state.

“This harmony in diversity must be maintained. We are free to celebrate our respective festivals and this is what that makes our state unique. For example tonight, the Chinese community here are celebrating the Lantern Festival and we are celebrating it together with them,” said Hajiji.

“Such an environment must be continued forever as we are united as Malaysians in Sabah,” he added.