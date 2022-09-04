Police detained a woman yesterday on suspicion of neglecting her child, after the teenage autistic boy was injured when he fell from the first floor of his residence in Taman Melawati last Friday. — Picture by Hari Anggara.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — A woman was detained yesterday on suspicion of neglecting her child, after the teenage autistic boy was injured when he fell from the first floor of his residence in Taman Melawati, here last Friday.

The 13-year-old victim received five stitches on his head and right hand and suffered from facial and hand fractures.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said the incident occurred after the 43-year-old local woman allegedly left the victim alone at 9.15pm last Friday to take her five-year-old daughter to swim class and spend the night at a hotel in Damansara.

“The victim had jumped from the first floor and fell onto a car. He is currently receiving treatment at the Ampang Hospital,” he said in a statement tonight.

Mohamad Farouk said the case was being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a fine of not more than RM20,000 or imprisonment for up to 10 years, or both, upon conviction.

The suspect will be taken to the Ampang Court tomorrow morning for remand application under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code, he added. — Bernama