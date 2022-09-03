Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the suspects, aged between 22 and 59, were arrested at 4.30pm. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SUNGAI PETANI, Sept 3 ― Police arrested three men and seized 21 packets of compressed ganja weighing 21.9 kilogrammes, believed to be worth about RM52,500, in a raid at a house in Pinang Tunggal here last Thursday.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Zaidy Che Hassan said the suspects, aged between 22 and 59, were arrested at 4.30pm.

He said a 33-year-old van driver, who is believed to be the mastermind and with four previous records for drug-related offences, was one of those arrested, while the other two suspects were his father and a cousin.

The cousin also has a record for cheating, he told a press conference here today, adding that the van driver and his cousin tested positive for Tetra Hydrocannibol (THC)/ganja and Methamphetamine, respectively.

All three suspects are in remand for six days since yesterday for investigation under Section 39B and 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. ― Bernama