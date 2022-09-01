Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob greeted residents when inspecting the location of the flood debris and the Bailey bridge in Kampung Iboi, Mukim Kupang, Baling September 1, 2022. — Bernama pic

YAN, Sept 1 — The government is studying the construction of an aggregate port in the Sanglang area in the Kubang Pasu district to handle petroleum cargo and bulk cargo that will add value to the Kedah economy.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the project would also involve a land bridge connecting southern Thailand and Malaysia.

“If it becomes a reality, this project will provide added value to the economy of Kedah, including increasing the confidence of investors investing in the state and also the northern region in general,” he said when officiating the integrated development project on Pulau Bunting here today.

Also present were Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, MMC Group chairman Tan Sri Tajudin Atan, MMC Corporation Bhd group managing director Tan Sri Che Khalib Mohamad Noh and several cabinet ministers.

Earlier in his speech, Muhammad Sanusi said the Kedah government hopes to get the support of the federal government to realise the proposal to develop a deep sea port in Sanglang in the Kubang Pasu district.

He said the project is seen as very strategic and has the potential to become an iconic project that will have a major impact on the national economy.

According to him, the proposal to develop the port was submitted to the state government by Kumpulan Albukhary which also proposed a ‘land-bridge’ project to be built to Songkhla, Thailand to shorten the distance and travel time between the Strait of Malacca and the Gulf of Siam.

“Looking at the prospects and potential developments that are taking place especially in Pulau Bunting, Yan and the proposed deep sea port in Sanglang, the state government requests the special attention of the federal government to approve the establishment of the Kedah Port Authority.

“This board will act as an authority that will be responsible for the operation of the ports in this state,” he said. — Bernama