PETALING JAYA, Sept 1 — Police seized 11,538 grammes (g) or about 11.54 kilogrammes of ketamine with an estimated value of RM611,515 last Saturday which can be supplied to 11,500 individuals at one time.

This followed a 34-year-old local man who was arrested in a Proton Saga BLM along Jalan Gasing, Section 10 here, on suspicion of processing and distributing the prohibited substance.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said police found three kilogrammes of ketamine in the back passenger seat of the car he was driving.

He said the investigation led them on the same day to a rented house in Jalan Persiaran You City, Cheras, which was believed to be the location where the suspect repackaged the drugs.

“The raid on the suspect’s rented house found two plastic packets with the words ‘Tianran Maoliang’ written on them. The packets contained a white substance believed to be ketamine, weighing 5,075 g and five plastic bags filled with drugs, weighing 3,425 g on a table in the living room,” he said in a press conference at the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters here today.

According to him, the suspect who has been active for the past six months is believed to be getting supplies and packaging them for resale in large quantities of one kilogramme or 500 g pack around the Klang Valley.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said at the moment, his team is tracing the suspected drug supply’s source.

“Meanwhile, police confiscated a Proton Saga BLM, belonging to the suspect’s father along with RM600 in cash, a gold ring, a vacuum packaging machine, a weighing scale, a plastic container, and an iron suction device believed to be used for repackaging the drugs.

“The suspect tested negative in a urine screening test and possesses a record for six drug-related offences,” he also said.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days to help in the investigation. — Bernama