Youth and Sports secretary-general Datuk Jana Santhiran Muniayan speaks during a press conference after launching the Young Thinkers Symposium entitled ‘Youth Economy Driving the Nation’s Future’ at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) in Sintok August 29, 2022. — Bernama pic

SINTOK, Aug 29 — The Youth and Sports Ministry is providing space for youths in the country to share their constructive ideas to assist the ministry in identifying appropriate programmes to improve their skills and help them secure good job opportunities, said its secretary-general Datuk Jana Santhiran Muniayan.

“The ministry has and is implementing various new initiatives comprising entrepreneurship, job opportunities and skills development.

“So, we want to hear out-of-the-box ideas from youths themselves because they know better what they need to build a career,” he told reporters after launching the Young Thinkers Symposium entitled ‘Youth Economy Driving the Nation’s Future’ at Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) here today.

He said the ministry was playing its part to encourage youth participation in the agriculture sector where it acts as a facilitator to help the group obtain funding from related agencies.

“There are actually a high number of youths who want to be involved in agriculture and entrepreneurship but they do not know how, so we provide them the assistance and guide them,” he said.

The two-day symposium ends tomorrow. — Bernama