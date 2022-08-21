Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks during a townhall session with the Kelantan youth and sports community in Kota Baru August 21, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Aug 21 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will ensure that all related parties will agree to the lowering of the youth age limit to 30 before it is gazetted.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the gazettement is still postponed providing associations involved to hold their elections.

“I promised the Malaysian Youth Council to postpone the gazettement so that associations that haven’t (held their elections) can do so and to prepare to for the new age limit.

“I believe that at the end of this year I need to revisit this with the council to ensure everyone is on the same page and we will still gazette it as it has been decided by the Parliament,” he said at a media conference after attending a townhall session with the Kelantan youth and sports community here today.

The Dewan Rakyat had passed the Youth Societies and Youth Development (Amendment) Act 2019 on July 3, 2019, which among other things, reduced the age limit for the definition of youth from 40 to 30 years. — Bernama