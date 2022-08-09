Youth and Sport Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu expressed his satisfaction at the performance of the national contingent at the Games. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) will take comprehensive measures on some events that have failed to deliver results at the recent 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the ministry viewed the matter seriously and action will be taken to improve performance of the identified to produce better results in the future.

He also expressed his satisfaction at the performance of the national contingent at the Games, adding that the seven gold, eight silver and one bronze medal haul met the set target and was the result of the effort put in by all the athletes and officials.

He thanked Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his support and motivation, along with the National Sports Council, the Olympic Council of Malaysia and the National Sports Institute.

“The consistent support from our prime minister will continue to raise the spirits of athletes and officials to achieve greater success in the future,” he said at a media conference today.

Lastly, he thanked all Malaysian fans who rallied behind the athletes, saying that they inspired the athletes to give their all for the country.

Malaysia finished 10th overall in Birmingham, matching their seven gold medal haul at the 2018 edition in Gold Coast, Australia. — Bernama