KUCHING, Aug 27 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Seri Wong Soon Koh is not ready to pass the political baton to younger leaders.

The 80-year old who has been Bawang Assan assemblyman since 1991 said he has many unfinished responsibilities before he can retire from politics.

“Very often, people ask me: ‘Datuk Sri, you are getting old. Why won’t you retire?’

“Yes, many a time, I do think of quitting to enjoy my retirement life with my wife and members of my family, but I also think of my unfulfilled and unfinished duties and responsibilities,” he told delegates at his party’s third triennial conference here today.

Wong said his party will be facing many challenges with GE15 on the horizon and feels “duty-bound” to remain as its leader.

“At this juncture of my life, I often think of what the famous American poet, Robert Frost had written: ‘I have miles to go before I sleep’,” he said, adding that he hoped to be able to go a few more miles with the support of PSB members.

“Let us all walk together and together we will walk and run the next lap to reach and cross my finishing line.”

Wong said he believes the GE15 will called sooner rather than later and added that PSB has formed a parliamentary committee headed by Ba’Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian to look at the seats it plans to contest.

He urged PSB members to prepare for the GE so their party can make a breakthrough in the federal level.