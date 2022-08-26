File picture shows Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaking during a press conference at Pullman Hotel in Kuching December 15, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said authorities are welcomed to investigate a fellow minister from his party over the controversial littoral combat ship (LCS) project.

In a brief statement, Muhyiddin said he viewed the findings of the disclosed forensic report into the LCS project seriously, which among others alleged the involvement of a Bersatu minister in the scandal.

“The said minister has issued a statement denying his involvement. As a party that upholds integrity and transparency, Bersatu leaves the matter entirely to the authorities to investigate said allegations,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

He also reiterated his call for the formation of a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) to probe the scandal more thoroughly.

Earlier today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Dr Abdul Latiff Ahmad took to Facebook to refute having any links to the LCS scandal.

In a statement later, he also reiterated that none of his wives were named Zainab Mohd Salleh, and that none of his family members were involved in the supply or construction of LCS.

PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli previously claimed in a statement that a person named “Zainab Mohd Salleh” was the second wife of Dr Abdul Latiff and the owner of an offshore company which LCS funds were funnelled into.