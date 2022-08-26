Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the girl fell from the kitchen balcony at about 9.30am. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — A five-year-old girl died after she fell from a ninth-floor unit of the Sri Sabah flats in Cheras here today.

Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the girl fell from the kitchen balcony at about 9.30am.

Her mother and a younger sibling were at home at the time of the incident.

“The girl’s mother did not realise that she had gone to the kitchen when the incident happened,” he said in a statement.

Zam Halim said the case was being investigated under the Child Act 2001. — Bernama