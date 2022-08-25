Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic were one of the reasons why the employers had difficulties complying with the Act. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 25 — Most of the employers having problems complying with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) are from small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said businesses affected by the Covid-19 pandemic were one of the reasons why the employers had difficulties complying with the Act.

“Many want to rise again post-Covid-19 globally, so if we were to take immediate action by charging them (employers), the companies may fold.

“Normally, multi-national firms have no problems (complying with Act 446), usually they comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP). The ones we have problems with during the operations (carried out by the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) involved SMEs,” he told a media conference after launching the TVET Outreach Tour Programme 2022 here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the compliance of Act 446 by employers.

Awang said, however, that his ministry would always strive to help by giving employers some flexibility, as in more time, to ensure they comply with the act, especially SMEs affected by the pandemic.

“When we issue notices (employers must comply with the act) as soon as possible. The flexibility (more time) is based on the situation the companies are in, we don’t give it to all the companies,” he said. — Bernama