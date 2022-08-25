Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, 63, and Sova Ali, 40, were married on March 21, 2010, in Perlis. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

BANGI, Aug 25 — Perlis Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man and his Indonesian wife Sova Ali, are officially divorced with a single talaq at the Hulu Langat Lower Syariah Court here today.

Lawyer Nurul Atikah Abd Rashid representing Azlan said Syarie Judge Abdullah Zuhdee Ab Halim confirmed the dissolution of the 12-year marriage following the pronouncement of the talaq by Azlan in Jakarta, Indonesia on April 23, in a closed-door proceeding.

Meanwhile, lawyer Muhammad Syafiq Ibrahim representing Sova said his client filed a suit against Azlan on the pronouncement of talaq outside the court on June 3.

“So far, there are no claims relating to alimony or matrimonial assets. I am still waiting for my client’s instruction,” he said, adding that the suit was filed here as his client is residing in Bangi.

Azlan, 63, and Sova, 40, were married on March 21, 2010, in Perlis. They have no children. — Bernama