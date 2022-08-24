Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim inspects a parade as part of the TVET Outreach Tour programme at Pusat Giat Mara in Pasir Gudang August 24, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

PASIR GUDANG, Aug 24 — The Human Resources Ministry will suggest that the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) programme for secondary schools is fine-tuned in an effort to meet the demands of the skilled job market in the future.

The proposal also recommends introducing TVET programmes earlier to Form 1 students from the current implementation for Form 4 students.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said school counsellors will provide training at an early stage after they have identified those who are interested in the TVET field.

He said the traditional approach to education must be changed so that TVET and academic fields are seen as equally important.

“Parents will need to plan and identify the learning tendencies of their children.

“At times, there are students who are not keen on academic subjects but have a strong interest in the arts. An example can be filmmaking.

“These students can even fare better than those who are academically inclined,” said Awang during a media conference after the TVET Outreach Tour programme at the Giat Mara Centre in Pasir Gudang today.

Awang said that various parties, including former Education director-general Tan Sri Alimuddin Mohd Dom, have suggested that TVET programmes should be implemented much earlier, starting with Form 1.

He added that such a move is to enable students to make a choice earlier on whether they want to work in industrial sectors or pursue higher education.

“However, the proposal requires the engagement and the involvement of various parties with related ministries, especially the Education Ministry, before it can be implemented.

“The proposal is a good move, especially at present as the national TVET council is chaired by the prime minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) himself,” he said.

Awang, who is also the National Skills Development Council chairman, said the next step was engaging with the various stakeholders for feedback.

He said that he hopes an overall understanding can be achieved based on the engagements.

Awang explained that various efforts are currently being undertaken by the ministry to provide exposure for the students, including those in rural areas, to attract their participation in TVET programmes.

He said the move is expected to have a targeted 35 per cent increase in a new highly skilled workforce by 2030.

To date, Malaysia has 1,295 institutions that offer TVET programmes from federal ministries, state skills centres and private providers.

Recently, the government has promoted TVET education as having good potential in producing a competent and highly skilled workforce in related industries to meet the socioeconomic objectives of the country.