ALOR SETAR, Aug 23 — The National Security Council (MKN) is introducing an approach that includes the concept of comprehensive security (Comsec) in an effort to further improve the country’s security.

MKN director-general Rodzi Md Saad said it is a new doctrine that enables the responsibility of maintaining national security to be shouldered by the entire government machinery, as well as all levels of society, proactively.

“This concept of comprehensive security is because we see that security cannot be seen in terms of just police and soldiers. It is actually very broad. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, it threatened our security but it had nothing to do with the military or sovereignty. That is a health threat.

“Similarly, if we look at the issues of chicken supply and cooking oil, these are food security (issues). The people are stressed, anxious because they are worried about the insufficient supply of chickens... there must be chicken in every home in Malaysia because most children these days want to eat chicken,” he said.

He told reporters this after the “Program Literasi Dasar Keselamatan Negara 2021-2025: Wacana Pembentukan Minda Keselamatan” (National Security Policy Literacy Programme 2021-2025: Security Mindset Formation Discourse) here today.

Elaborating, Rodzi said the implementation of the security concept was currently in the initial phase, which involves information sessions with government agencies in states to provide understanding to the relevant parties through field programmes like today’s policy literacy programme.

“We must explain to everyone, this we begin with the government agencies first... this is a field programme that we do to explain to government agencies at the state level, then at universities, followed by community leaders, youths, non-governmental organisations. We will do it comprehensively,” he said.

As such, Rodzi said the concept would be fully implemented next year by the ministries according to their respective cores, which will be monitored by the MKN through a committee to see the changes in community behaviour.

“We have a philosophy and a core... so the ministries will look at their cores. If the Ministry of Agriculture (and Food Industries), its core is in human safety because there is a component of food security there.

“So, the Agriculture Ministry will report back to us on the programme they did, we will study and discuss with the ministry again if there is a need to make adjustments. Similarly with other ministries,” he said. — Bernama